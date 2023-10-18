UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the rocket attack on the Al-Ahly Al-Maadani hospital in the Gaza Strip, which killed and injured several hundred people. He stated this on October 18 during his speech at the “One Belt, One Road” forum taking place in Beijing.

“I am horrified that hundreds of people died in Al Ahly Hospital in Gaza. And I condemn the attack on this hospital,” Guterres said.

He stressed that the attack on medical facilities in the Gaza Strip cannot be justified as an attempt to “punish” the Palestinian people. In addition, the UN Secretary General called for a humanitarian ceasefire so that both sides could consider his calls and reduce human suffering.

Earlier in the day, Guterres wrote on his social media page X (formerly Twitter) that he was horrified by the killing of hundreds of Palestinian civilians in the hospital strike.

In this message, the UN Secretary General also expressed strong condemnation of the strike, noting that hospitals and medical personnel are protected by international humanitarian law.

The attack on a hospital in Gaza occurred earlier, on October 17. According to the Gaza Strip Ministry of Health, the majority of the victims were women and children, and more than 800 people were killed or injured.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were not involved in the attack on the hospital. At the same time, the IDF stated that the explosion in a hospital in the Gaza Strip was caused by an unsuccessful launch of an Islamic Jihad rocket (an organization banned in the Russian Federation – Izvestia). The Israeli military later announced confirmation of this information after conducting a re-verification. Islamic Jihad itself has denied any responsibility for this incident.

On the same day, Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on October 18 in connection with the attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip.

On the morning of October 7, the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinians intend to return the borders between the two countries that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these terms.