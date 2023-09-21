Today, António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, chaired the “Climate Ambition” summit, which was held for one day at the international organization’s headquarters in New York on the sidelines of the 78th session of the General Assembly.

In a statement at the opening of the summit, Guterres noted that the summit’s work focused on the urgent task of accelerating climate action in light of the rising global temperature.

He stressed that the path ahead for the international community is clear, which can work to limit the rise in global temperature and move towards building a world that enjoys clean air, green jobs, and clean and affordable energy for all.

He stressed the importance of the proposed Climate Solidarity Charter, which calls on major countries to make additional efforts to reduce emissions, and rich countries to support emerging economies to do so.

The UN Secretary-General urged countries to implement a fair and equitable energy transition, with affordable electricity for all, by ensuring credible plans to phase out coal by 2030 for OECD countries, and by 2040 for the rest of the world.

He explained that the world needs a transformation to rebuild confidence, calling on governments to push the global financial system towards supporting climate action. He said, “This means setting a price for carbon, and reforming the business models adopted by multilateral development banks so that they can benefit from a much greater amount of financing.” private and at reasonable costs for developing countries.

António Guterres called on all parties to activate the Loss and Damage Fund at the twenty-eighth United Nations Climate Conference (COP28), scheduled to be held in the UAE late next November. He called on developed countries to fulfill their commitments totaling $100 billion, replenish the resources of the Green Climate Fund, and double adaptation financing. He stressed the need for everyone to have an early warning system by 2027, and through implementing the action plan launched last year.

He noted that his agenda to accelerate climate action calls on commercial and financial institutions to embark on true net-zero paths, explaining that every company with a real will in business must develop fair transition plans that work to reliably reduce emissions and achieve climate justice.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations expressed his aspiration that the “Climate Ambition” Summit will push to a strong moment that will contribute to generating momentum for the process of increasing the pace of climate action, which will be built upon in the coming months, thus contributing to raising the pace of climate action.