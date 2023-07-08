Washington (agencies)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the agreements that allow the export of food and fertilizer from Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea while facilitating the transportation of Russian food and fertilizer exports as playing an “indispensable role” in global food security.

“The Secretary-General and his team remain fully committed to building on the progress already made and are constantly engaging with a wide range of stakeholders in this regard,” UN spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters. “The Secretary-General calls on all concerned to make global food security a priority,” Haq added.

The agreement to export grain through the Black Sea is due to expire on July 17.