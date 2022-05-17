Guterres said in a statement that he “is eagerly awaiting the rapid formation of an inclusive government that can finalize the agreement with the International Monetary Fund and accelerate the implementation of the reforms necessary to put Lebanon on the path of economic recovery.”

The statement added that “the Secretary-General is equally counting on the new parliament to urgently approve all necessary legislation to stabilize the economy and improve governance.”

Guterres also called on “Lebanese political leaders to work together in the best interests of Lebanon and the Lebanese people.”

The preliminary results of the parliamentary elections that took place in Lebanon, on Sunday, showed that Hezbollah, the most prominent political and military force in the country, received a blow as its allies lost a number of seats in the first entitlement following a series of crises that afflicted the country two years ago.

The elections took place amid an economic meltdown that the World Bank has ranked among the worst in the world since 1850.

More than eighty percent of the population has become below the poverty line, the Lebanese pound has lost more than ninety percent of its value against the dollar, and the unemployment rate has touched nearly thirty percent.

Lebanon also suffers from a lack of liquidity, restrictions on financial withdrawals from banks, and power outages most of the day.

The Lebanese elected their representatives nearly two years after the August 4, 2020, explosion that destroyed a large part of Beirut, killed more than two hundred people and injured more than 6,500 others.

The explosion, according to security and media reports, was caused by negligence and the storage of large quantities of dangerous materials. Investigations were launched about its source, without any preventive measures.