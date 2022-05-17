On Monday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated the Lebanese on the parliamentary elections they held on Sunday, noting that he “impatiently awaits the formation of an inclusive government.”

Guterres said in a statement that he “is eagerly awaiting the rapid formation of an inclusive government that can finalize the agreement with the International Monetary Fund and accelerate the implementation of the necessary reforms to put Lebanon on the path of economic recovery.”

The statement added that “the Secretary-General is equally counting on the new parliament to urgently approve all necessary legislation to stabilize the economy and improve governance.”