UN Secretary General António Guterres today called for two “immediate humanitarian actions” to de-escalate the war in the Gaza Strip: for Hamas to release the hostages and for Israel to allow humanitarian aid to pass to the Palestinian enclave.

In a joint press conference after the meeting with the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shukri, Guterres demanded these two points to reduce the effects of the war and guarantee the protection of civilians who, for thirteen days, have been suffering from the continuous bombings of the Israeli Army in retaliation for the attack launched by Hamas on October 7.

“I am in Egypt to be able to provide massive support to the people of Gaza,” said Guterres, who was forceful about the duty to respect humanitarian law because “the protection of civilians is essential”, in the same way that he recalled that “any attack on hospitals, schools or facilities is prohibited.”

He also insisted that “The Palestinian people have legitimate and deep grievances after 56 years of occupation“, although he stressed that these circumstances “cannot justify a terrorist attack”, which also does not justify “collective punishment against the Palestinian people.”

Thus, he emphasized that “the only hope” and “lifeline for the people of Gaza” passes through the Al Arish airport, in the north of the Egyptian Sinai Peninsula and close to the Rafah border crossing, to deliver aid. and distribute it safely.

For its part, The head of Egyptian diplomacy stated that “Guterres’ participation gives weight to Saturday’s summit,” in which they will also discuss “how to enforce international human rights principles and bring aid to the Gaza Strip.”

Remains of a building destroyed after Israeli bombings in Khan Younis.

“We would like to remember that any type of damage to humanitarian teams is an infraction”said Shukri, who warned Israeli authorities about “repression against the Palestinian people” in addition to “turning a deaf ear to international calls, which leads to escalation.”

The Egyptian Foreign Minister insisted that “There is no alternative but to bring interested parties to the discussion table to establish an independent Palestinian state.”

The international summit on the Gaza crisis that Egypt will host Next Saturday will be attended by the acting president of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, and the Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterresas well as the head of foreign policy of the European Union, Josep Borrell.

This was reported by both the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Sukri, and the Egyptian state television Al Qahera News, which also confirmed that the French President, Emmanuel Macron, and the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, will attend the meeting.

EFE

