Antonio Guterres warned that it was time to defuse the tension between Russia and Western countries over the Ukraine crisis, and demanded the easing of measures on the ground, calling for an end to inflammatory rhetoric.

“Now is the time to defuse tension and ease measures on the ground,” Guterres, who had earlier spoken to the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine, told reporters, according to AFP.

“We simply cannot accept even the prospect of such a catastrophic confrontation,” the UN Secretary-General added, stressing that “all issues, including the most intractable, can and must be addressed and resolved through diplomatic frameworks.”

Guterres called on all parties to respect the United Nations Charter and refrain from “the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state,” warning that “giving up diplomacy for the sake of confrontation does not only mean crossing borders, but also jumping over the abyss.” , according to France Press.

Spokesman for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Stephane Dujarric, said that Guterres assured both the Russian Foreign Ministers, Sergei Lavrov and Ukraine’s Dmitro Kuleba, in two phone conversations, that diplomacy is the only way forward, noting that Guterres expressed to the two ministers his grave concern and “welcomed the discussions.” ongoing diplomacy to defuse these tensions.”

Dujarric stressed that the Secretary-General of the United Nations remains convinced that Russia will not invade Ukraine, a position he expressed during a press conference last month.

“I don’t think his opinion has changed in any way,” the spokesman said during his daily press conference at the United Nations headquarters in New York, and that “there are no plans to evacuate or relocate UN staff” from Ukraine.

Next Thursday, the UN Security Council is scheduled to hold its annual meeting on Ukraine and the Minsk agreements, which aim to end the war in the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine.