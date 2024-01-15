New York (Union)

Yesterday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in the war that has been ongoing for more than 100 days in the Gaza Strip.

Guterres said, in a press conference in New York: “We need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, to ensure that aid reaches those in need, to facilitate the release of hostages, and to extinguish the flames of a broader war.”

He added: The prolonged conflict in Gaza will increase the risks of escalation and miscalculation, and continued by saying: “Nothing can justify collective punishment of the Palestinian people.”

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said: The toll of Israeli military operations in the Strip rose to 24,100 dead and 60,834 wounded, the majority of whom were women, boys and children.

The 2.4 million residents of the Gaza Strip, more than 85 percent of whom have been displaced, according to the United Nations, are suffering from a catastrophic humanitarian crisis, and most of them are on the brink of famine, according to international agencies, in light of an acute shortage of food, water, fuel and medicine, while aid does not enter. humanity, except in very small quantities, despite the issuance of a resolution in this regard by the United Nations.

Guterres continued: “The specter of famine looms over the people of Gaza, with the risks of disease, malnutrition and other health threats.”

He expressed his concern about the conflict spreading to Lebanon or beyond, saying: “We cannot see in Lebanon what we see in Gaza, and we cannot allow what is happening in Gaza to continue.”

Fears remain of the expansion of the conflict as violence continues, not only within Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, but also on the Israeli-Lebanese borders and in the sea lanes.

In Gaza City, in the north of the Strip, which was largely destroyed by the bombing, a video from Agence France-Presse showed thousands of Palestinians rushing to a truck carrying food aid that entered it the day before yesterday. Dozens of people boarded the truck, while others surrounded it, while it was trying to move forward very slowly. Omar Al-Shandoukli told Agence France-Presse: “We need the most important commodities, and for nearly a month we have not known the taste of flour. We live on a few grains of rice, and this rice does not sustain a person.” He continued: “We appeal to all the world to send us flour and water. Send us only flour and water.” In Israel, a woman was killed and 13 other people were injured yesterday in a run-over in the city of Raanana, according to police and medical sources. Police Chief Kobi Shabtai told reporters: “The perpetrators of the attack were from the Hebron area in the southern West Bank, and they drove two stolen vehicles and ran over a number of people.”

The Meir Medical Hospital in Kfar Saba, near Raanana, said in a statement: “An injured woman arrived in critical condition after being hit by a car in Raanana and died from her injuries.”

Ambulance services reported that they counted at least 17 wounded, including two in serious condition. Hospitals in the region said that among the wounded were nine children, one of whom was seriously injured. The Israeli Internal Security Service said in a statement that it was investigating the two suspects, who are 25 and 44 years old. The police said, “They have criminal and security records and entered Israel illegally.” This comes the day after five Palestinians were killed by Israeli army gunfire in the occupied West Bank, including two near Hebron, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The West Bank, which has been occupied by Israel since 1967, has witnessed an escalation in violence since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, which has led to the killing and arrest of hundreds of Palestinians in raids on cities and camps.