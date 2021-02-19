United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called on Friday for the launch of a global vaccination plan under the auspices of the Group of 20 leading economies to help tackle the emerging virus (Covid 19) pandemic.

At the annual Munich International Security Conference, Guterres said that there is a need to form an emergency working group to develop a strategy in addition to overseeing the sharing of overdoses between countries, which could help poor countries face the crisis.

At the Munich Security Conference, which will be held this year via the Internet, the UN Secretary-General said that countries as well as “companies with scientific experience and logistics” should form part of the global plan.