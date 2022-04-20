United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent separate letters to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, asking them to receive him in Moscow and Kiev, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric announced Wednesday.

Since Russia’s war with Ukraine on February 24, the United Nations has been sidelined in the conflict due to the division created by the war among the five permanent members of the Security Council: Moscow, Washington, Paris, London and Beijing.