Pictures published on social media showed Somali Foreign Minister Absher Omar Harusi receiving the Secretary-General of the United Nations at Mogadishu Airport.

Somalia imposed a lockdown in the capital, Mogadishu, on the occasion of this unannounced visit, with most roads cut off and public transport restricted, according to AFP.

Guterres visited him at a time when the country is suffering from a catastrophic drought that has brought many to the brink of starvation, while the government is dealing with a bloody rebellion.

The United Nations launched an appeal to collect $ 2.6 billion to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Somalia, but it has not collected so far only 13% of the necessary funds.

Five consecutive catastrophic rainy seasons in some parts of Somalia, as well as in Kenya and Ethiopia, led to the worst drought in the region in four decades, destroying livestock and crops and forcing more than 1.7 million people to leave their homes in search of food and water.

The United Nations estimates that about half of the population will need humanitarian assistance this year, as the drought affected 8.3 million people.

“The crisis is not over yet, the needs are still great and urgent,” said the UN coordinator for Somalia, Adam Abdulla, last week in Geneva, warning that “some of the most affected areas still face the risk of famine.”