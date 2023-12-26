The Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, announced this Tuesday the appointment of Dutch politician Sigrid Kaag as the new coordinator of humanitarian aid to Gazaafter the Security Council agreed last week to boost assistance to the Palestinian enclave.

Kaag will begin his work from January 8.

As part of its functions, will establish a mechanism to accelerate the delivery of humanitarian aid through countries that are not part of the conflict between Israel and HamasThe UN explained this Tuesday in a statement.

The Dutch woman, who until August was leader of the left-wing liberal party D66, has held several government positions in her countryamong them that of Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Finance or Minister of Commerce.

Ik wens@SigridKaagheel veel succes met deze pittige & broodnodige opgave!👇🏼 'Kaag gaat hulp en wederopbouw Gaza coördineren, stopt 8 januari als minister.' Ook veel dank voor de altijd constructieve samenwerking tijdens haar ministerschappen🙏🏻https://t.co/sD5OpokDWJ — Tom van der Lee (@TomvanderLee) December 26, 2023

He has also worked in several UN organizations, such as the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) or the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and has held various positions in various United Nations programs in the Middle East. He speaks Dutch, English, Spanish, German, French and Arabic.

His appointment comes a few days after the UN Security Council approved, after a week of intense negotiationsa resolution to boost the sending of humanitarian aid to Gaza, where more than 20,000 people have died after the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, on October 7.

