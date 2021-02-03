Ibrahim Salim (Abu Dhabi) – The Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity officially announced today that the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, and the French activist of Moroccan origins, Latifa Ibn Zayatine, won the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity for 2021, for their great work and influential and effective initiatives that were consistent With the values ​​and principles stipulated in the Human Fraternity Document, which is the main criterion for the award, as the winners will be honored this evening on the “Zayed the Founder’s Memorial” in Abu Dhabi, which will be broadcast live on the Internet on the award’s website www.zayedaward.org for all viewers around the world.

The honoring ceremony will be attended by His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, the Eminence of the Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, and a number of personalities representing members of the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity and the Award Jury Committee authorized to select the honorees for the award for the year 2021, while the stage of receiving award nominations begins For 2022 May 2021 through October 2021.

The date of the award ceremony for this independent international award coincides with the commemoration of the “International Day of Human Fraternity” in its first version, which was declared by the United Nations General Assembly unanimously in December of last year to coincide with the anniversary of the date of the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity on February 4 of each year.

António Guterres said: “With all humility, deep gratitude and a sense of pride, I receive the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity, which I also consider an appreciation for the efforts that the United Nations makes every day and everywhere to promote peace and human dignity.”

He added, “We are living through difficult times, where we are witnessing pandemic threats, climate, wars and conflicts in different parts of the world. Therefore, it is wonderful to see great leaders such as His Holiness the Pope and the Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar, as they push humanity toward meeting, union and dialogue in order to consolidate peace and strengthen the brotherhood necessary to face all challenges, defeat hatred and ensure the victory of human solidarity in the battles we face. ”

In turn, Latifa Ibn Zayatin said: “Today I stand with great humility before this great honor represented by the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity, which is not only a tribute to the initiatives I presented, but also a celebration of all the efforts that my colleagues make every day to eliminate extremism through dialogue and mutual respect. And promoting a culture of peace and coexistence. I hope that this award will contribute to raising awareness in our societies about the importance of exerting more efforts in this field.

She added: “The situation in France and Europe has posed a great challenge due to the feeling of exclusion and marginalization that affects the psyche of young people, but we were able to make tangible progress, and we will continue to work with both families and societies to protect young people from extremism and understand how we can create more opportunities for dialogue and defense. On humanitarian issues and the strengthening of cooperation and mutual understanding, so that this becomes the normal situation away from bickering and conflict ».

Commenting on the announcement of António Guterres and Latifa Ibn Ziyaten winning the award, Judge Mohamed Abdel Salam, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity, said: “We are happy today with this announcement and that Antonio Guterres has won the award that he deservedly deserved for his great and influential role in stopping conflicts and wars and launching many initiatives. We are also pleased to announce the victory of Latifa Ibn Zayatin, in appreciation of her great role and her ability to transform her personal painful tragedy into successive successes that honor the memory of her son who lost him and all victims of violence and terrorism. It thus provides the world with an example to follow in the field of defending the values ​​of human brotherhood as a way forward. ”

He added: The award goes to Antonio Guterres and Latifa Ibn Ziyatin in the first edition after the Grand Imam and Pope Francis, is a tribute to all those who love good and peace and an invitation to humanity to continue on this path.