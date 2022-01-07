Al-Burhan briefed the Secretary-General of the United Nations on the developments in the situation in Sudan and the efforts made by the transitional partners to cross the transition process towards democratic transformation and good governance.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations affirmed the international organization’s interest in stabilizing the transitional period and encouraging dialogue among all Sudanese groups to ensure a smooth transition that leads to free and fair elections that fulfill the aspirations and hopes of the Sudanese people.

Al-Burhan and Guterres stressed the need to complete the structures and institutions of the transitional period and expedite the formation of a civilian government that works to achieve the goals of the December Revolution, which is to achieve freedom, peace and justice.