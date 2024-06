UN Secretary-General António Guterres | Photo: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

During a press conference held this Monday (24), the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, accused Israel of spreading “disinformation” about him and said that he has already condemned the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas “ 102 times.”

Guterres said that his criticism of Hamas was expressed both in official speeches and on digital platforms, trying to refute allegations that he was a supporter of the group.

“I have heard many times from the same source [ele não mencionou Israel pelo nome] that I have never attacked Hamas, that I have never condemned Hamas, that I am a supporter of Hamas. I asked our colleagues to make a statistic: I condemned Hamas 102 times, 51 of them in formal speeches, and others on different social platforms. In the end, the truth always wins,” said the UN Secretary-General.

Tension between Guterres and the Israeli government intensified after Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, called for the secretary-general’s resignation. Erdan accused Guterres of being “an accomplice to terrorism” and “distorting the facts about the conflict.”

Erdan’s statements came after controversial statements by Guterres regarding the Hamas terrorist attack against Israel, carried out in October last year, which culminated in the deaths of 1,200 people and several hostages taken into captivity.

In the month the attack occurred, Guterres said that “Hamas’ attacks did not happen in a vacuum.”

This Monday, Erdan said that the condemnations that Guterres claims to have made against Hamas were “empty words when compared to his actions”.

“Their only goal has been to help Hamas survive this war. We find it despicable that the Secretary-General refuses to respect UN standards and paints a distorted picture of events,” Erdan said. “António Guterres is an accomplice to terror and should resign today,” he said. (With EFE Agency)