Google dedicated his doodle of this Wednesday April 14 at Johannes Gutenberg, a key character in the history of universal culture.

Was the creator of the mechanical printing press of movable types, in the XV century. A revolutionary invention that put books on a massive scale.

He first text that Gutenberg printed it was a brief school writing of only 28 pages. Its creation took a leap when the Latin Bible began to be reproduced, as well as other writings of the time, which substantially lowered the price of books and was the start of an intellectual revolution. Look at the video.