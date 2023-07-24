Gut microbes | Mothers’ intestinal bacteria are one-sided – increasing children’s risks of getting diseases, researchers believe

Waiting the intestinal microbiota of mothers has clearly changed in twenty years, according to a recent Finnish study.

The study compared stool samples taken from Turku mothers from 1997, 2007 and 2017.

Due to the one-sidedness, the microbes in the intestines of even slim mothers had in 2017 started to resemble the microbial strains that were collected twenty years earlier from overweight mothers.

The study was published by the scientific journal Gut Microbes.

Our habitat decrease in biodiversity is generally known. It therefore seems consistent that the development is similar within our body as well.

“One evaluator was even about to reject the study on the basis that there was nothing new in it,” says the assistant professor of neonatology at Pediatrics Samuli Rautava from the University of Helsinki. He is the lead author of the study.

The peer reviewer was wrong. Even though the hypothesis is generally accepted, there was no actual evidence of the one-sidedness of the microbiome in the environment or in the body.

In support of came the second author of the publication, a professor of pediatrics at Turku University Erika Isolauri the stool samples collected by the group already in the 1990s.

A total of 124 samples were analyzed, of which 83 were from normal weight and 41 from overweight mothers. They had been stored at 80 degrees below zero.

The microbial strains of feces from a quarter of a century old were examined using the latest methods. It showed that the microbiota was also one-sided in the mothers’ bodies.

What does the one-sidedness of our microbiota matter? A lot, answers Isolauri.

We live in a cleaner and more hygienic environment than before and eat increasingly safer food. This has reduced the risk of infectious diseases such as smallpox or polio to a fraction of what it was before.

“However, it would seem that we are paying for this with an increasingly one-sided microbiome. This, in turn, seems to be connected to the prevalence of many non-communicable diseases such as allergies, diabetes, Crohn’s disease and even neurological diseases.”

In addition Changes in the microbiota are one factor in the obesity epidemic that is plaguing the world.

“In an overweight person, the intestinal microbiome has usually developed in such a way that it utilizes the energy obtained efficiently. In other words, an overweight person gets more energy from the same food and stores it more efficiently than a slimmer person,” says Isolauri.

The difference in energy utilization can be around 10–15 percent. However, microbes do not explain the big picture of weight gain, Rautava reminds.

“Clearly the most important thing in weight control is still keeping energy intake in check.”

Waiting the gut microbiota of mothers is of particular interest, because at birth a child inherits a large part of its mother’s microbiota.

The better microbiota the mother has, the better the child seems to be protected from many diseases and even from being overweight.

One key factor is the mother’s weight. Currently, three out of four pregnant women are overweight or obese. This also affects children’s health, says Isolauri.

Overweight is inherited in many ways. In addition to the microbiota, genes, the method of delivery, the microbiota of breast milk and the relationship with food in general are also important. The father’s weight also matters, but clearly less so.

Even family size has an effect. Fresh In the study of the University of Helsinki noticed that children with older siblings had a more diverse microbiota than in families with one child.

Isolauria and Rautava is interested in the microbes that a child inherits from its mother.

The subject was made in 2012 research, in which gut microbes from normal-weight and overweight people were transplanted into mice whose own microbial strains had been removed. Mice that received microbes from overweight people gained weight, while those of normal weight remained unchanged.

This provides strong evidence that the excess weight of overweight mothers could be at least partly transferred to children via microbes.

“We don’t want to blame anyone. But if you want to give the child the best possible starting point, it would be good to adjust your lifestyle before pregnancy,” says Rautava.

However, according to a recent study, the microbiome of slim mothers had also begun to resemble the microbiome of overweight women.

“ Editing the human microbiota is possible, even if we don’t know how to do it yet.

Fast the reasons for the change are still unclear even to researchers.

“Diet is certainly the most important factor shaping our microbiome, but it hasn’t changed this drastically in 20 years,” says Rautava.

The antibiotic courses do not seem to have increased either, and the increase in average weight cannot explain the same observations in mothers of normal weight.

Even the widespread use of hand sanitizer during the corona period cannot affect the results, because they are from before the pandemic.

“We need to find out what has changed so drastically in our environment,” states Isolauri.

It is probably the sum of several factors. One option is the increase in antibiotics that we receive without noticing. The second is further distancing from nature. The third factor is the increase in the level of hygiene.

To observe there is also an opportunity involved. Editing the human microbiota is possible, even if we don’t know how to do it yet.

“From time to time, researchers give instructions that people should eat soil and lower the level of hygiene. As a doctor, I cannot give such instructions. Infections are also still dangerous,” Isolauri reminds.

He points out that in current nutritional recommendations expectant mothers are already instructed to be careful of several foods due to the risk of infections.

“It would seem quite contradictory then to advise them to expose themselves to bacteria as much as possible.”

The duo believes that the future will bring ways to improve our internal microbiota with various probiotic treatments. The treatment could be commonplace in about 20 years.

In the following in their research, the duo is taking steps towards it. Newborns with a high risk of developing overweight are given a probiotic preparation containing bifidobacteria. It is known from previous studies that children of normal weight have more bifidobacteria in their intestines.

Now the idea is to see if the bacteria would help the children stay at a normal weight. The results of the study can be expected in about five years.

