The microbiome, that living world of bacteria, viruses, archaea, fungi and other microorganisms that populate the human intestine, holds some of the keys to colon cancer. The scientific community suspected its influence on the incidence of cases, but the latest research also suggests that it may be essential in the prognosis of the disease. A group of researchers from La Paz University Hospital Research Institute (Idipaz) has found an association between several groups of bacteria and the prognosis of colorectal tumors. “From the results we have obtained, we know that there are two bacteria that worsen the prognosis of patients with localized colorectal cancer and, on the other hand, there is one bacteria that seems to be protective against it. So, there are some bacteria with different roles, some protective and others that increase the risk,” summarizes Daniel Martínez, oncologist at the Central University Hospital of Asturias and co-author of the research, which he presented during the congress of the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology. recently held in Barcelona.

For some time now, the scientific community has been looking closely at the intestinal microbiome and investigating which microbes, how and to what extent they play a role in the development of a colorectal tumor, whether to encourage it, slow it down or give it away. A group of scientists from Yale University found, for example, that some strains of the bacteria Morganella morganii produce molecules toxic to human DNA (indolimines) and these substances cause tumors in mice. In a review Regarding the available evidence, researcher Martina Rebersek, from the Ljubljana Institute of Oncology, in Slovenia, explained that the microbial ecosystem of colorectal cancer “has a composition of bacterial strains different from that of a healthy intestinal microbiome” and that includes the presence of strains individually linked to this tumor, such as Bacteroides fragilis, Streptococcus gallolyticus, Enterococcus faecalis and Escherichia colior also Fusobacterium nucleatum, Parvimonas, Peptostreptococcus, Porphyromonas and Prevotella.

“A lot is being studied,” admits Martínez (León, 30 years old). But they still navigate a sea of ​​unknowns. What they are sure of, in any case, is that this living world in the digestive tract plays “a fundamental role” in the origin of colorectal cancer: “There are bacteria that generate an inflammatory response in human tissues and, as You know, inflammation is related to the deregulation of cells and favors the appearance of cancer,” explains the oncologist. colorectal cancer It is the third most common in the world — in 2020, around 1.9 million new cases were diagnosed worldwide — and the second that causes the most deaths.

The Idipaz research, which was presented at the SEOM congress, but has not yet been published in a scientific journal, focused on delving into the role of the microbiome in predicting the prognosis of a colorectal tumor. In search of bacteria in the microbiome that increased the risk of relapse in certain patients with localized colorectal cancer, the researchers analyzed the proteins present in tumor samples from 158 patients in stage II and III—IV is the most severe—and found that The greater or lesser presence of certain bacteria was associated with disease-free survival. “The study of the microbiome in general is very complex because there are trillions of organisms in the digestive tract and everything is an interaction with each other. Therefore, it is very difficult to know the role of each of them individually. The objective of the study was to integrate those [bacterias] that may have a greater weight. One of the results obtained is the development of a prognostic signature [como un puntaje] “That, incorporating the data of those three that we have shown in the study to have the most implication, helps us detect more or less risk in patients.”

Among these thousands and thousands of microbes, the suspicious bacteria found in the Idipaz investigation are also old acquaintances of scientists. “In previous studies, the role that some of them could have in the incidence of colorectal cancer had been seen. That is, we are seeing that in several studies a pattern of certain bacterial species that have greater or lesser risk is repeated,” reflects the oncologist. Those who had a protective profile were those of the gender Bacterioids and those that increased the risk were Fusobacterium and Faecalibacterium.

Scientists do not rule out, either, that there are more key microorganisms in the prognosis of colon cancer. In their study they analyzed only 15 bacterial species. “It is possible that there are more species involved that we do not know about today,” admits Martínez. And not just bacteria, says Jaime Feliú, head of Oncology at the Hospital La Paz in Madrid and also responsible for this research: “We are also working to see if the virome [la diversidad de virus presentes en el ser humano] “It may also be involved in the genesis of cancer or even fungal species.”

After this research, Martínez assures that it will now be time to “validate the results in another cohort.” “And if they are confirmed, chemotherapy could be modulated, more or less intensively, depending on the microbiome,” he hypothesizes. But this will still require a lot of research and clinical trials. If this is achieved, he points out, this prognostic signature could be incorporated into decision-making and “change the management of patients.”

Regarding the possibility of modulating the presence of these bacteria within this complex microbiome, for example, through possible stool transplants or other therapeutic approaches, Martínez limits himself to pointing out that everything is under study. What does advance is that there are well-known risk factors that encourage a less healthy or more favorable microbiome for colon cancer. For example: obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, an unhealthy diet or diabetes, among others. “It is known that obesity and diabetes alter people’s intestinal microbiome, which is what we call dysbiosis. It is known that these patients with obesity or diabetes have a higher risk of colorectal cancer and it seems that there is a common link with the microbiome, although research continues.

Nutrition in childhood

In a context of rising colorectal cancer – the World Health Organization estimates that by 2040 cases will increase by 63%, to 3.2 million annually, and deaths by 73% (1.6 million deaths per year) —, researchers call for influencing modifiable risk factors, such as diet, from childhood. Above all, due to the rise in cases of colon cancer, historically related to aging, at younger ages: “It is not that it is an epidemic, but we do see a little more incidence in young adults,” says Feliú.

The oncologist from La Paz insists on the importance of “nutrition during childhood and adolescence, more than after the age of 30.” “And there are more and more fast diets, ultra-processed foods… and all this is having an influence,” he argues. The doctor recalls a study presented at the American Congress of Oncology (ASCO) in which, precisely, “it was seen that young adults who developed colon cancer had a different microbiome from that of another older population with colon cancer”. “What we don’t know is whether this different microbiome is due to the lifestyle habits they have had throughout their childhood, which have caused this colonization by these germs, or it is the other way around and thanks to these germs they develop young colon cancer. . We don’t know if it is cause-effect or effect-cause.”

