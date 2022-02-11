Shot of Lara Gut Behrami in the Olympic super-G. After the fourth places in Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018 the Ticino is finally gold in the specialty that has given her the most in her career. In 1’13 ”51 she left behind the Austrian Mirjam Puchner (at 22/100) and the other Swiss Michelle Gisin (at 30/100). You disappointed the blue, here after 6 wins in 7 races in the season. Federica Brignone and Elena Curtoni presented themselves as number 1 and 2 in the seasonal ranking of specialties. However, they have never been in the running for the podium. The Brignone after the three seasonal successes started well (5 hundredths of a delay from Gut), then without making obvious line errors she continued to lose. At the second intermediate the gap from Gut was 49/100, at the end of 66/100. On the same line the race of Curtoni, who closed at 83/100. Fifteenth at 1 ”57 Marta Bassino. Far away Francesca Marsaglia (at 2 ”10).