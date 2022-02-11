The Ticinese d’oro with a perfect race, Puchner and Gisin on the podium. Nothing to do for the blue who started as favorites
Shot of Lara Gut Behrami in the Olympic super-G. After the fourth places in Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018 the Ticino is finally gold in the specialty that has given her the most in her career. In 1’13 ”51 she left behind the Austrian Mirjam Puchner (at 22/100) and the other Swiss Michelle Gisin (at 30/100). You disappointed the blue, here after 6 wins in 7 races in the season. Federica Brignone and Elena Curtoni presented themselves as number 1 and 2 in the seasonal ranking of specialties. However, they have never been in the running for the podium. The Brignone after the three seasonal successes started well (5 hundredths of a delay from Gut), then without making obvious line errors she continued to lose. At the second intermediate the gap from Gut was 49/100, at the end of 66/100. On the same line the race of Curtoni, who closed at 83/100. Fifteenth at 1 ”57 Marta Bassino. Far away Francesca Marsaglia (at 2 ”10).
For Gut it is the first Olympic gold, the second medal of these Games after the bronze in giant. At 30 years and 14 years after his first career success (in super-G), it is the consecration of a talent who at the Olympics, before this edition, had collected only one bronze in descent in 2014. It is the first Olympic gold in super-G for Switzerland (including men).
