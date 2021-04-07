B.Urgen, castles, manors – one type in particular is particularly susceptible to the charms of stately homes: the entrepreneur. Small and medium-sized businessmen of all kinds dominate among the buyers. No corresponding passion on the part of women entrepreneurs is known. It is mostly men of advanced age and wealth who buy a mansion. Today they prefer to look for architectural monuments that they can save. A hundred and more years ago, when the new construction of historicizing prestige real estate was not yet ridiculous, many people had such an ancestral home built for them. So from 1858 to Ludwig Alexander Gentz, peat producer from Neuruppin. His Gut Gentzrode, built in an oriental style, is a prime example of the entrepreneurial self-confidence of yesteryear and at the same time shows that it takes a lot more today to save such a property from demolition. For Gentzrode, made famous beyond the Mark Brandenburg by the writer Theodor Fontane and classified as a building of national importance by the responsible state monuments office, the clock is ticking.

Birgit Ochs Responsible editor for “Wohnen” of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

“The condition is critical,” says Neuruppin’s building department head Arne Krohn. Only three monuments remain of the once much larger ensemble, and that is almost the best that can be said about the granary, horse stable and manor house. Because the old walls are partly open, their masonry so ramshackle that they threaten to collapse sooner than long. A few months ago there was a fire in the ruins to make matters worse. Krohn speaks of vandalism and the race against time.