Gut and well-being | Antipsychotics modify intestinal bacteria – and that’s why they even make you gain weight surprisingly much

The obesity epidemic tests mental health patients more than others.

Obesity and related diseases are 2-3 times more common in psychiatric patients than in the general population.

This may partly explain why the life expectancy of those suffering from severe mental health problems is 10–20 years shorter than the rest of the population.

There are several reasons why mental health patients gain weight, but one reason is clear according to several studies: psychiatric drugs.

The second-generation antipsychotics, such as olanzapine, clozapine, quetziapine and risperidone, are strongly fattening.

Antipsychotics can gain weight really exceptionally.

A 15-year-old girl who used apiriprazole gained 11 kilograms in two months, and an 11-year-old boy gained 8 kilograms in one month. told Psychiatry -science magazine in its case report published in 2005.

The weight gain was really fast, because a rough rule of thumb is that a bar of chocolate a week produces about eight extra kilos a year.

“ The changed intestinal microbiome means that a person uses the calories in food more efficiently.

All antipsychotic users know at least one reason why antipsychotics make you gain weight. They increase appetite.

How exactly this happens is not known. The regulation of appetite in the brain is very complex, and the effect of antipsychotics on the brain is at least as complex.

However, another reason for gaining weight can be found outside the brain – in the gut.

In recent years, there has been evidence that antipsychotics are a type of antibiotic. They modify the intestinal bacterial population to new and often similar to that of overweight people.

In this way, antipsychotic users have double the resistance against them when it comes to weight control. Because their appetite increases, they eat more. Due to the changed intestinal microbiome, they also use the calories in food more efficiently.

Interest The role of intestinal bacteria in weight gain caused by antipsychotics began with animal experiments.

As in humans, antipsychotics also cause weight gain in mice and rats. However, in 2014, researchers at the University of North Carolina showed that mice do not gain weight if the mice’s intestines are sterile.

In research compared the effect of olanzapine on sterilized and normal mice. The results showed that if there were no microbes in the guts of mice given olanzapine, their weight remained more or less stable.

Similarly, when the gut microbes were restored, the olanzapine-treated mice began to gain weight. The result indicated that the weight gain caused by antipsychotics is partly caused by intestinal microbes.

Thing has since been clarified in human studies.

A consistent finding has been that antipsychotics reduce gut microbial diversity. It refers to the antibiotic effect of the drugs.

Instead, it is more difficult to find out what antipsychotics change the microbiota to. Patient records and patients’ baseline situations are different, and there are many different antipsychotics.

It has been found in animal experiments that under the influence of antipsychotics Bacteroides-group bacteria dwindle and Firmicutes-group bacteria multiply.

This has also been a common observation in human obesity research, which talks about the ratio of these groups of bacteria. Slim people often have the power Bacteroidesoverweight people Firmicutes.

However, in the studies that investigated the effects of antipsychotics, the results are scattered. University of Iowa in the studyj, which followed children and adolescents using risperidone, Bacteroides– and Firmicutes-groups’ balance changed to firmicutes winning. It was in line with previous findings.

In Chinese in the study from 2018, risperidone, on the other hand, caused a drastic reduction of bifidobacteria and coliforms, but Clostridium coccoides (Firmicutes) increased strongly.

In another fresh Chinese in the study again Substitutes -bacteria (Bacteroides) decreased and Lachnospiraceae -bacteria (Firmicutes) increased.

Why the balance of these bacterial groups can explain weight gain?

Some believe the answer has to do with the products of the bacteria’s metabolism.

Bacteroidetes, for example, are the most important producers of propionate in the intestine. Propionate, on the other hand, is known to protect people from gaining weight because it regulates appetite.

Published in 2014 research showed that restoration of colonic propionate levels reduced appetite and caloric intake in overweight humans.

One reason for weight gain may therefore be that propionate levels in the gut decrease when the bacteria that produce it are depleted.

However, the matter is not entirely clear-cut.

Firmicutes produce butyrate, which is also believed to protect against obesity.

Why would an increase in these butyrate producers lead to weight gain?

The answer is unknown, but it could be that everything Firmicutes-bacteria do not produce butyrate as well. There is some evidence that as obesity progresses, the most efficient producers of butyrate in the gut diminish.

One such bacterium is Faecalibacterium prausnitzii, which is perhaps the most common gut bacteria in healthy adults and a very efficient producer of butyrate. It dwindles as weight gain and associated inflammation progress.

However, some researchers are of the opinion that the division between these groups of bacteria is too rough to explain weight gain.

In addition, a large part of the studies have been carried out with small or rather small materials, but more extensive materials would be needed for convincing evidence.

“ The researchers compare the use of antipsychotics to the breeding of farm animals, where antibiotics are routinely given to the animals.

Because the effect of antipsychotics on weight gain is so strong, it can provide a good shortcut to find out how the gut microbiome changes with weight gain.

We are only at the beginning of finding out how different antipsychotics affect intestinal microbes in various ways.

This is stated in the work published in the scientific journal Nature by German researchers, which investigated the effect of drugs other than antibiotics on intestinal bacteria.

In a huge study more than 1,200 medicinal substances from all drug groups were included and their effect was tested on 40 different bacteria.

Score showed that, in addition to antibiotics, numerous drugs kill bacteria, but even among them, antipsychotics were overrepresented. All subclasses of antipsychotics had antibiotic effects.

One bacterium that was found to be sensitive to antipsychotics in the study was Akkermansia muciniphila. This bacteria may have a lot to do with weight gain caused by antipsychotics.

The bacterium in question renews the intestinal mucosa and is thus very important for intestinal health. The depletion of bacteria from the intestine increases the risk of “leaky gut syndrome”.

In addition to that low levels have been linked to obesitymetabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes and various intestinal problems. A. muciniphila produces all short-chain fatty acids essential for intestinal health, such as propionate, butyrate and acetate.

Antipsychotics the antibiotic effects are undeniable, but they are used significantly longer than antibiotics. Antibiotics are used in courses of a few days, antipsychotics even for years continuously.

Researchers at the University of North Carolina compare the use of antipsychotics to the breeding of farm animals, where animals are routinely given antibiotics to make them grow bigger.

However, the use of antipsychotics is not limited to mental health patients. They are prescribed in small doses to adults for insomnia, to children for behavioral disorders, and to the elderly in institutional care, for example, for confusion and anxiety.

The use of antipsychotics is also common among people with intellectual disabilities, even if they do not have any mental illness.

For everyone it is problematic for these groups if the medication leads to overweight. Children and young people are of particular concern, because the extra kilos gained in childhood often remain and associated diseases also appear earlier.

There are several ongoing studies in which the weight gain and metabolic problems caused by antipsychotics are tried to be alleviated with probiotics and fiber supplements.