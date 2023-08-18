Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

Gut Aiderbichl boss Dieter Ehrengruber visits the Tigers in Romania © Gut Aiderbichl

Donkeys, horses, chickens or pigs are the usual images familiar to visitors to the sanctuary at Gut Aiderbichl near Salzburg. Now five tigers are to be added.

Henndorf – The animal sanctuaries of Gut Aiderbichl in Henndorf near Salzburg, near Deggendorf (Lower Bavaria) and Iffeldorf (Upper Bavaria) are known for the fact that pets can enjoy a peaceful retirement there. A circus camel has also been included.

Austria as a new home for five Bengal tigers

But now five Bengal circus tigers could be added to the headquarters in Salzburger Land: the striped big cats named Sandy, Floy, Tango, Roxy and Sonja. You have been on tour with the tamer Markus since you were born, most recently with the Moscow Circus from Nördlingen (Swabia).

Gut Aiderbichl near Salzburg now also wants to take in tigers. © Spitzi photo via imago-images.de

The circus was fatal to Corona and its Russian name

“Unfortunately, the name has become fatal for the circus. There have been no visitors since the Russia-Ukraine war,” reports Aiderbichl boss Dieter Ehrengruber. “However, the anger of the population was not justified, because the operator was not a Russian but a German citizen.”

The corona pandemic also did a lot of damage to the circus. Animal protection organizations such as Peta had criticized the animal husbandry of the circus, which is now doing without it and is on tour with human acrobats. A general ban on wild animals in circuses is also being discussed. In the worst case, according to Gut Aiderbichl, this could mean the tigers’ death sentence. “I’m afraid for the future of my animals,” says trainer Markus. In search of a species-appropriate home for his tigers, he turned to Gut Aiderbichl and handed the tigers over to the animal rights activists.

Preparations for the enclosure near Salzburg are underway

These are currently cared for in an enclosure in Romania. But that shouldn’t be a permanent solution. Planning for a large tiger enclosure is now underway at Gut Aiderbichl in Henndorf near Salzburg in Austria. “Whether we can really put our commitment to the tigers into practice is currently still pending official approval. Without the appropriate approval, our hands are tied and we cannot build a tiger enclosure,” says Ehrengruber. Further: “Should we really be allowed to implement the project, our tigers can of course also be visited in Henndorf.”

The animal rights activist is fascinated by the majestic animals: “It’s an incredible feeling to face these tigers,” the animal rights activist continues. He had visited the tigers in the Aiderbichl branch in Romania – the organization operates a total of 60 sanctuaries across Europe, only the three near Salzburg and in Bavaria can be visited. “Although we are separated by a fence and I know that the imposing animals are used to humans, I have a great deal of respect, awe and admiration.”

