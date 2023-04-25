Caixa Econômica Federal released the contract it signed with the company responsible for the career of singer Gusttavo Lima for the sertanejo’s participation in an advertisement for the Mega Sena da Virada in 2020. Ally and public supporter of former president Jair Bolsonaro, Lima won R$ 1 .1 million with advertising, according to the document. The contract was awarded by Sejam Sabendo, an independent data agency specializing in the Access to Information Law (LAI).

Signed on December 12, 2020, the contract provides for the use of the image of Gusttavo Lima to promote the advertising pieces of the Mega da Virada 2020 campaign, aired in various communication media from open and closed TV, radio, media print, international and internet.

The disclosure of the contract occurs after the agency files an appeal with the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), after the bank refuses to publicize the content. Both the first request – made in January 2021 – and the following were denied “under the allegation of secrecy of personal information, industrial secret, among others”, according to Sejam Sabendo.

In February of this year, the CGU published a series of guidelines that aimed to guide the review of the acts that imposed secrecy on public information in the Bolsonaro administration. This process was a promise of Lula’s campaign. Among the 12 guidelines, one provided for the transparency of benefits and programs paid with public money, which fits the case involving the sertanejo singer and the state bank.

As shown the Estadão, the sertanejo singer has been much sought after in recent years for concerts sponsored by city halls, including with resources from the so-called Pix amendments. The municipality of Teolândia (BA), for example, had a plan to allocate R$ 704,000 to pay the fee for Gusttavo Lima’s presentation at the 2022 Banana Festival. At the time, the mayor of the city, Maria Baitinga de Santana (Progressistas) , known as Rosa, said her dream was to meet the sertanejo singer. “Guys, I always had a dream, I really like it”, said the mayor when announcing the hiring.

Hours before the show, however, the President of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), Minister Humberto Martins, prohibited the payment of a fee for the presentation. In his opinion, Minister Humberto Martins argued that, even taking into account the importance of culture in the country, the cost was still exorbitant. “There is, in fact, no proportionality between the financial condition of the municipality, its priorities in terms of public services and the expense spent on the event”, he justified.

In the pix amendment (formally known as a special transfer), parliamentarians send the resource to city halls and state governments without the destination defining how the money should be used, in a kind of “blank check” with greater freedom to spend the money.