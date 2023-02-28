Genoa – Gust of interventions by the firefighters due to the wind in Genoa. In the afternoon, in fact, the firefighters had to intervene fifty times for related problems to the strong gusts of the north wind that hit the city.

Fallen branches and trees, unsafe ledges and signs: the interventions concerned above all the areas of Sampierdarena, Cornigliano, Pegli, Castelletto and Carignano.

In Piazza Sturla a bus that was passing on the seafront collided with some garbage containers that were blown by the strong wind in the middle of the street. Luckily there were no injuries.

Wind alert also in the port where a storm warning is underway as regards the Ligurian Sea. TO due to gusts of wind, the transit of tarpaulins, vans and caravans is prohibited on the A10 motorway between the Genova Pra’ and Pietra Ligure toll booths.

On the other hand, there was no discomfort at the Cristoforo Colombo airport where the planes landed and took off normally.