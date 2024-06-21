Radamel Falcao García became a media ‘boom’ after Millionaires will confirm his signing for the next 6 months. The ‘Tigre’ will be painted blue and will roar with his goals at the El Campín stadium and different venues in Colombia.

According to the criteria of

Gustavo Serpa, maximum shareholder of Millionairesgave a series of interviews this Friday for the media that are part of Prisa and the Amber Capital Colombia conglomerate, an organization of which he holds the position of CEO, in which he provided details of what the signing of the Samario scorer was.

The forward would be considering the options Photo:TIME AND EFE Share

Vainazo against Santa Fe

“We are working. We have in mind to do a presentation of Falcao in El Campin for our subscribers. He will go on sale (the season ticket) next week. Next week we will have news,” he said. Gustavo Serpa in Snail Radio, station where he is the president of the board of directors.

In an interview with W Radio, which is also part of the Prisa group, Gustavo Serpa He launched a spicy phrase when talking about Hugo Rodallega and that felt like a direct attack against Santa Fe, saying that it is, “the small team from Bogotá.”

When asked about the possibility that more stars of Colombia return to football in our country he commented: “If he returned Falcao everything can come back. In fact, we already have some great figures who are going to shine more with the presence of Falcao, there is Rodallega in the small team in Bogotá, David Ospina is coming, there is Bacca, there is Adrián Ramos.

Images between Santa Fe and Bucaramanga today, June 15, 2024 at the El Campin stadium where Bucaramanga was crowned champion and achieved its first star. PHOTO MAURICIO MORENO CEET EL TIEMPO @mauriciomorenofoto Photo:MAURICIO MORENO Share

“There is already a constellation. The star that has illuminated the most is going to be because all of this will make us rethink the entire firmament of all the stars that we already have here. We will see many arrive in the coming years,” added the manager.

Falcao’s stay in Bogotá

On the other hand, Gustavo Serpa revealed that the main concern of Falcao It was his safety and that of his family in the country, after seeing very close cases such as the kidnapping of his father’s father. Luis Diaz and the gunshot attack against the vehicle in which he was traveling Edwin Cardona.

“He had a concern about the security issue, I called General Salamanca a couple of days ago and asked him for advice, he told me that he counted on them and that was it, at the meeting General Salamanca and Falcao talked, that was one of the issues that were yet to be defined that made the difference in these talks,” he stated.

Falcao García, new signing of Millonarios Photo:FCF – TIME Share

Gustavo Serpa expressed that the 38-year-old gunner’s desire is to come fight for the title and live that experience that he never had: “He is a very calm person, very serene, very calm, with a very low profile. He doesn’t want big trips, what he wants is peace of mind.”

“General Salamanca is going to collaborate a lot with us in this. Falcao asked us for a lot of discretion. He has a great love for people, he does not want to appear or be distant with people with extravagant schemes, he has not asked for anything outlandish or lacking in common sense. in this”, concluded the manager.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS