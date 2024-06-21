Radamel falcao garcia He is on his way to being the most important signing in Colombian Professional Soccer. His arrival at Millionaires It will revolutionize our country’s championship and will generate many expectations around the club.

According to the criteria of

This Thursday, Falcao; Gustavo Serpa, maximum shareholder of Millionaires; and Enrique Camacho, president of the club, reached an agreement at the ‘Tigre’ house, in Miami, so that he can wear the shirt of the club of his loves next semester.

The forward would be considering the options Photo:TIME AND EFE Share

Falcao’s Dream

The largest shareholder Gustavo Serpa He told some of the keys to how the signing of the 38-year-old goalscorer came about and explained that there was a detail that helped close the deal.

In a dialogue with 6 am Today for Today from Caracol Radio, Serpa He stated that, in 2023, after ending his contract with Vallecano Ray, Millonarios tried to carry out his signing, but it could not happen due to different issues.

This year, after the words of ‘Tiger’ at a publicity event in which he opened the door to Millionaires both parties sat down to negotiate and one of the key issues that had to be resolved Falcao It was the topic of his family and arrival in Bogotá.

Falcao, to Millionaires. Photo:EFE and Millionaires Share

Key to the Police

The concern was for the safety of the gunner, but in the middle of the meeting of managers and player, Serpa called the general of the Bogotá Police, William Salamanca, to give him and his family some peace of mind.

“I told him to count on us to deal with the entire security issue. I know that the issue is a priority for your family. “We called him and talked to give him peace of mind,” said the general, who incidentally reiterated that he is a fan of Millionaires since the time of Juan Gilberto Funes.

Salamanca He told how they are going to coordinate security for the ‘Tigre’. “We will have a meeting with the head of security of Millonarios to coordinate the entire issue, we are prepared for that.”

Falcao García and Millionaires Photo:Mauricio Moreno. EL TIEMPO and Social Networks Share

The details of the Millonarios and Falcao agreement

For its part, Gustavo Serpawho in addition to being the largest shareholder of Millonarios, is also the president of the board of directors of Caracol Radio and the CEO of Amber Capital Colombia, stated that the club is already preparing the presentation of Radamel Falcao García and hopes to do so at the Nemesio stadium. Camacho El Campín with thousands of fans.

“We are working. We are planning to make a presentation of Falcao in El Campin for our subscribers. It (the season ticket) will go on sale next week. Next week we will have news,” said the leader.

The largest shareholder of Millionaires commented that Falcao He will have the greatest commitment to the team because, “he is a winner, an athlete of very high competence who when he takes on a challenge he does it to win.”

This is the price. Photo: Share

Serpa He said that someone from around Falcao advised him to play alone Bogota and the player himself spoke and said that he wanted to play throughout the country. “Someone said: ‘Let Falcao only play in Bogotá’. Falcao interrupted to say that he had a commitment to the country and that he was going to be a member of my team to play and be champion: ‘I have a prestige to defend,’ said Gustavo Serpa.

Finally, the manager gave a glimpse of Falcao’s contract, confirming that it will be for 6 months, but there is nothing discussed for a renewal, it will be discussed as the days go by.

“Falcao comes to compete, our first objective is to be champions. That is not agreed, it is not spoken. There are no conditions on this. Our desire was to bring him, we’ll see how things turn out,” Serpa concluded in the aforementioned media.

The meeting took place this Thursday afternoon Photo:TIME Share

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS