The announcement of the hiring of Falcao García by Millonarios It generated a climate of emotion in the fans of the blue team, who are exultant with the news. However, a mole clouded the signing and it was a phrase from the president of the Board of Directors of the ambassador club, Gustavo Serpawhich made the fans of Santa Fe, their backyard rival, uncomfortable.

According to the criteria of

During an interview that Serpa La W gave, telling the details of the Tigre signing, there was a comment that did not go down well and shook up social networks.

The controversy that Gustavo Serpa ignited with Santa Fe

Radamel Falcao García, Gustavo Serpa and Hugo Rodallega Photo:Milton Diaz. EL TIEMPO / EFE Share

The leader mentioned the forward and captain of the cardinal team, Hugo Rodallegafollowed by the phrase that generated the discomfort of the Santafereños.

“In fact, we already have great figures in Colombian professional soccer who are going to shine more with the presence of Falcao, such as Rodallega, who is in the small team in Bogotá,” Serpa expressed in La W and sparked controversy.

In a completely opposite position, the ‘Tigre’ respectfully referred to Santa Fe, the blue’s rival.

“I played in the Copa Esperanza and I played with Santa Fe, but there I already had the decision to play for Millonarios. But Santa Fe was very important for my dad (…) He took me every Sunday to see Santa Fe. Obviously In my house there is love for Santa Fe,” said Falcao, for his part, in reference to the team in which his father played.

Serpa clarifies his comment against Santa Fe

The forward would be considering the options Photo:TIME AND EFE Share

Well, this Saturday Gustavo Serpa wanted to clarify his comment, apologizing to the Santa Fe fans. He assured that it was a joking phrase, in jest, with no intention of offending the cardinals.

“I made a joking comment regarding Santa Fe to Julio Sánchez (Cristo), who makes bad jokes to me all day on the air. “I made a comment about friends and it has become the cause of permanent attacks and offenses,” Serpa began commenting.

“The last thing I wanted was to offend the Santa Fe fans. This was a comment between friends, I respect the fans a lot. In my family there are Santa Fe fans, some of my best friends are. If anyone felt offended, I am sorry and it is not at all disrespectful to the backyard rival,” he stated in an interview with Caracol Radio.

Serpa gives new details about Falcao’s arrival

Falcao spoke about his new team Photo:FCF Share

Serpa added about the figures who are returning to the League. “What is happening in Colombian football is wonderful. I mentioned the other day that the arrival of Falcao, who is an exceptional character for Colombians, a beacon and reference, will give shine to other figures who are in Colombia. They mentioned David Ospina, Adrián Ramos, Carlos Bacca, Hugo Rodallega.”

In addition, he confirmed that the debut of the Tigre dressed in blue will be against River Plate. “What we hope is that Falcao’s first game will be in Buenos Aires against River on July 9 and later it will be the first game against Medellín, at the start of the tournament. We will see if there will be another preseason game in Argentina. But in At the beginning, if the coach decides, he will make his debut in Buenos Aires. It seems like it had been ordered.”

Additionally, regarding the security scheme for Radamel, Serpa commented: “We are working on the issue. Displacement. Wherever Falcao goes, chaos breaks out. We are going to need special logistics, the Police will collaborate with us as it is a public order issue. We started working on that. In fact, special measures will have to be taken since we will not be able to do them alone. “We will have to count on the public force, with the logistics in the arrival and departure of the airports.”

PABLO ROMERO

SPORTS

More sports news