Magaly Medina released all the details of the ampay of Gustavo Salcedo, husband of the host Maju Mantilla, this Thursday, July 3. In the afternoon, a preview of this uncovering starring the father of the children of the ex-beauty queen who is seen picking up a mysterious young in your car. Through the live signal of her program, the popular “Urraca” revealed the identity of this woman linked to the spouse of the former Miss World.

How was the ampay of Gustavo Salcedo, husband of Maju Mantilla?

In those images of the last ampay that Magaly Medina showed, you can see Gustavo Salcedohusband of Maju Mantilla, parking his car in a house located in the Miraflores district where he picks up a mysterious young woman with whom he goes to the westin hotel. In that place, the athlete leaves his vehicle parked and both get off at 9:25 a.m.

After two hours, Salcedo and De La Vega They return to the parking lot and he is seen in another outfit. Both enter the vehicle and eat some food. After that, Mantilla’s husband leaves the young woman at home and they kiss her goodbye. “As if nothing had happened to her,” the voice-over of the ampay is heard mentioning.

Who is the young woman romantically involved with Gustavo Salcedo, Maju Mantilla’s husband?

As read on their social networks, Mariana de La Vega is dedicated to sports. According to the investigation of “Magaly TV, the firm”, Maju Mantilla’s husband “likes” the photos of this young woman when she only poses in a bikini.

It should be noted that Mariana de La Vega is the ex-partner of Jaime Lobaton, close to Paolo Guerrero, ‘Loco’ Vargas and Carlos Zambrano. On the other hand, the young woman would also be a friend of the Argentine model, Macarena Gastaldo.

Mariana de La Vega was the ex-partner of Jaime Lobatón, a friend of ex-selected Peruvians. Photo: ATV

