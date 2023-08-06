A few days ago, the cameras of ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ They captured Gustavo Salcedo, husband of the former beauty queen Maju Mantilla, picking up a young woman named Mariana de la Vega in his car, at her home located in Miraflores. Then they both went to the Westin hotel where they stayed for approximately two hours. After that, the athlete has found himself in the eye of the storm, since it is speculated that he was unfaithful to the mother of his children.

Although Gustavo Salcedo he was compromised with these images, he was very calm when he was approached by a reporter from the ‘Love and Fire’ program, to whom he told him that he and his wife Maju Mantilla and their children would go on a trip. In this sense, the athlete published a series of videos in which he is seen enjoying this getaway with his family. “Our beautiful Peru”wrote the spouse of the former Miss Peru on her Instagram account.

