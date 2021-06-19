The governor of Salta, Gustavo Sáenz, was isolated this Friday for being considered close contact with his wife, Elena Cornejo, who tested positive for coronavirus.

The news caused the alarms in the cabinet, given that Cornejo had participated together with Alberto Fernández and some national officials in the commemorative events for the bicentennial of the death of General Martín Miguel de Güemes.

In this sense, this Thursday a meeting was held at the residence of Finca Las Costas, in Salta, which was also attended by the president and the governor, the chief of staff, Santiago Cafiero; the interior ministers, Eduardo de Pedro; of Health, Carla Vizzotti; of Security, Sabina Frederic; the Secretary General of the Nation, Julio Vitobello, and the head of PAMI, Luana Volnovich.

The meeting took place in the midst of the controversy generated by the arrival of the president in the province during the night of Wednesday, between protests and demonstrations in disagreement with his presence.

The day after the commotion that accompanied the patriotic bicentennial, the consequences were evident: the traditionalist sectors of Salta organized a “strikeout” and Francisco Aguilar resigned as president of the Salta Emergency Operational Committee, with strong criticism of the Government.

On the other hand, this it’s not the first time that Sáenz is isolated because he is in close contact with a person with coronavirus. A similar situation went through on June 9, after one of his children tested positive for Covid-19.

Days ago, the governor had administered the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“Fulfilling the established requirements, today I was vaccinated against Covid-19,” he published on his official Twitter account, adding: “We continue with the Intensive Vaccination Plan to reach each and every one of the people of Salta.”