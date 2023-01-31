the midfielder gustavo gaterevelation and figure of the Colombian team in the South American Sub’20, signed a contract with Bayer Leverkusen, until 2028.

Leverkusen gives it up

The midfielder who was at Bogotá FC, the second division team, passed his medical examinations and sealed his signature with the German club, however, he will go on loan to nurembergwhere he will fulfill his adaptation process.

“The captain of the Colombian Under-20 team is currently in his country’s South American Championship and is expected in Nuremberg in mid-February. Puerta recently moved to Leverkusen from capital city club Bogotá FC. He gets the number 24 shirt.” , says the Nuremberg on its website.

Photo: Colombian Football Federation

to adapt to Germany

In the Nuremberg they are already expectant with the arrival of the captain of the Colombian youth team. And from Leverkusen the expectation is not lower.

“Gustavo Puerta is a very strong player who has great potential in sixth and eighth position,” says the Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes when describing the captain of the Colombian U-20 team.

“We have had a good relationship with 1. FC Nürnberg for a long time and in this case too we have reached an agreement that is beneficial to all parties. ‘The Club’ gets a strong player with development potential, and Gustavo can get acclimated to a very high level here in Germany and get the necessary playing practice. We are convinced that he has a promising career ahead of him,” Rolfes said in statements published by Bayer Leverkusen.

The midfielder, who scored Colombia’s goal on Wednesday in the 1-1 draw with Brazil for the fourth matchday of Group A of the South American Championship, leaves Bogotá FC, the club where he was trained and with which he signed his first professional contract in June 2021.

“It is an honor for us to have had him in all this time, seeing his sporting and personal growth. We are sure that he will have a great future and will bring great joy to our country. We always wish the greatest success to

Gustavo, it fills us with pride to say that he has been and will continue to be a Bogotano at heart,” said the team from the capital.

