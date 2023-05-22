Gustavo Puerta saved Colombia: the great goal of the win vs. Israel in the U-20 World Cup

Gustavo Puerta, the captain of the Colombian National Team, gave the national team victory in its debut in the U-20 World Cup, which is being played in Argentina. The number 8 scored the final 2-1 of the match against Israel.



Great goal from Puerta gives Colombia the victory against Israel!

After a penalty goal from side to side, Puerta, formerly of Bogotá and today in German soccer, received the ball entering the large area from the Israel goalkeeper.

Then, after avoiding a fall, he recovered and, before the eyes of the opponents, He launched a left-footed shot that gave Colombia the win.

His shot saved the complicated debut of Héctor Cárdenas’s team, which will now have to face Japan in its second outing.

