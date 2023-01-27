Saturday, January 28, 2023
Gustavo Puerta, figure of Colombia in the Sub-20 goes to Germany

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 27, 2023
in Sports
0


close

gustavo gate

Gustavo Puerta.

Gustavo Puerta.

Bogotá Fútbol Club confirmed the team.

The wheel of the Colombia selection Under-20 gustavo gate is a new player Bayer Leverkusenconfirmed the Bogotá Fútbol Club, which owned its rights.

“We make official the departure of the player Gustavo Adolfo Puerta Molano to the German team Bayer Leverkusen, who was part of our minor divisions and in June 2021 was officially linked to our professional team. It is an honor for us to have had him in all this time, seeing his sporting and personal growth. We are sure that he will have a great future and will bring great joy to our country,” the statement said.

(Dani Alves: heartbreaking account of the victim’s lawyer, video)
Puerta, who is the figure of Colombia in the South American of the Under-20 category that is disputed in the country, arrives at europeat a very young age.

Good future

With Bogotá, Puerta managed to score three goals in 31 games and in the Under-20s he has become a key part of the DT team. Hector Cardenas.

He has played three games in the tournament and scored the great goal in the draw, 1-1, with Brazil in the last day.

The technician of the German cast is Spanish Xabi Alonso and other Colombians have passed through the club such as Michelle Ortega Y Santiago Arias.
See also  Inter, Inzaghi's total football: everyone is spinning and having fun

