Thursday, February 16, 2023
Gustavo Puerta arrived in Germany and applied for Bayer Leverkusen

February 15, 2023
Gustavo Puerta arrived in Germany and applied for Bayer Leverkusen


gustavo gate

Gustavo Puerta, player of the Colombian National Team.

The player was a figure in the South American sub-20.

The player was a figure in the South American sub-20.

Colombian soccer player gustavo gate He began his life in international football, in Germany, after his great performance in the South American sub-20.

The midfielder was captain and figure of Colombia during the under-20 tournament and that earned him to be signed by the Bayer Leverkusen of Germany.

Bayer announced that the player will be transferred to nurembergof the second division, where he will do his adaptation stage.

Puerta traveled to Germany at the beginning of the week. This Wednesday he already appeared before the club that signed his contract.

“Hello Gustavo! Gustavo #Puerta landed yesterday in Germany and today he is passing by the #BayArena to meet us before continuing on to Nuremberg,” says Bayer in a trill on Twitter.

SPORTS

More sports news

