After the federal judge with electoral jurisdiction Alejo Ramos Padilla affirmed in a ruling that the recount of the Electoral Board of the UCR of the Province of Buenos Aires of the votes of the internal elections is “provisional” and that it does not have “definitive validity”, the proxies of List 14 Radical Protagonism will demand that the Board that “counts all the votes and refrains from declaring any winner until completing the count as provided in the Electoral Regulations.”

“The same federal judge says that there is no scrutiny to appeal because there is no scrutiny, so we ask that the Electoral Board do the final scrutiny,” affirmed the attorneys of Protagonismo Radical. “15 days after the elections, there are no provisional or definitive scrutinies, the physical records do not appear and they have the problem that they have made a drawing and the presidents of the polling station do not sign the minutes,” said those close to Posse.

On Wednesday 31, List 14 submitted a brief to the Electoral Justice of the UCR, requesting that this Board carry out the provisional scrutiny with the original ballot certificates issued by the Local Electoral Boards. “We are not going to accept photos, or photocopies, or e-mails, we are going to demand the originals because we see enormous irregularities, especially in the districts in which they allegedly obtained differences against our list,” they said.

“We need to control the legality of the instrument (signatures, minutes) that came from the local boards,” they added and that the representatives of List 14 be informed.

List 14 has in its formula the mayor of San Isidro, Gustavo Posse, as a candidate for president of the Radical Committee of the Province, in the elections that were held on March 21 of this year. The day after the elections, in an official statement and with the signature of three of its five members, the Electoral Board of the UCR of the Province, reported that the winner was List 23, Adelante Buenos Aires, which is running as a candidate for to preside over the provincial committee to Maximiliano Abad. That day, the Board reported that the winning list had obtained 53% of the votes, and 100 percent of the tables had already been counted.

But two members of the Board immediately denounced the statement, affirming that the Board had not met in its entirety, and that the count should continue since not all the tables had been counted, nor had all the minutes been counted.

The dispute was transferred to the Federal Court with Electoral Jurisdiction of La Plata, whose head, Judge Ramos Padilla, decided to reject the request of the attorneys in List 14 to intervene the Electoral Board and issue a precautionary measure not to innovate. In the same letter, however, he agrees with Posse’s list: he stated that these results “are not definitive” and that “they have no definitive validity.”

He also argued that “the provisional count of the election results constitutes a mere advertising element, lacking legal relevance that only has the purpose of satisfying the public opinion’s claim to know the election results with the greatest immediacy, although these do not be final “.

The judge informs List 14 that it must continue its claim before the Electoral Justice and exhaust the administrative channels before this body, prior to the Justice, if applicable, intervening in the matter.