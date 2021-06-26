Gustavo Posse, mayor of San Isidro, confirmed that he will be a pre-candidate for national deputy in the STEP to be held next September, within Together for Change and with “a list of the province of Buenos Aires.”

“I sign as candidate for first national deputy from our list, which is a list of Together for Change but with strong radical roots, “Posse confirmed in an interview with Radio con vos (FM 88.9).

“We present a STEP that is distinguished by being made up of people who feel deep love and knowledge of the province of Buenos Aires, not with a provincial but national vision. From the vision of the country seen as AMBA and also the problem of the Province regarding of its viability as a state, “he added.

Despite having requested the intern of the Buenos Aires UCR against Maximiliano Abad, the mayor of San Isidro had already advanced his vocation by competing with his own list in the PASO. And the appearance as a possible radical candidate of Facundo Manes It has not made him change his mind.

“Facundo Manes is a social capital incorporated into politics. I salute if he confirms his action. He must have a strongly inclusive action towards all sectors of radicalism if he wants to join Juntos por el Cambio. He would obviously be a person to take into account, but meanwhile those of us in the province we have to go through it, we have to give an answer, favor the creation of lists in the districts. The same thing we have to do in the section of national deputies, “insisted Posse.

The internship of Juntos por el Cambio is marked so far by the differences in the PRO and the place it could occupy Maria Eugenia Vidal. Mauricio Macri wants her competing in the Province and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta wants her in his district and encourages Diego Santilli for Buenos Aires.

In this regard, Posse said that “our vision is strongly inclusive in Together for Change so that the list is stronger at the time of November, because if the Province improves, the country improves. If the province changes, the country changes.”