04:13 Gustavo Petro, during the presentation of a draft national development plan in Bogotá, Colombia, on February 7, 2022. © Colombian Presidency / EFE

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, currently has 44% favorability at a key moment in his government, as he has been in power for six months amid controversies over labor reforms and proposals from his ministers. Our journalist Lluís Muñoz takes stock of how the president arrives to date.