A video posted by the Colombian Presidency on its social networks, and since deleted, which shows President Gustavo Petro and his vice-president, Francia Márquez, referring to the movie “Barbie” to commemorate Colombian independence, provoked an avalanche of comments and memes on the internet. country.

The video starts with Barbie’s feet descending from the world’s most famous doll’s famous pink high heels to the president’s feet, with boots walking through a muddy place.

“On this 20th of July, the Government of Change arrives in San Andrés. Let’s celebrate our sovereignty. We are waiting for you!”, says the video, which intersperses photos of Petro and Márquez with scenes from the film that will be released on July 20.

The traditional parade of the Armed Forces and the protocol acts held in Colombia on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day will be transferred this year to the island of San Andrés, where the president wants to commemorate the last decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the long dispute that the country has with Nicaragua.

The ICJ decision, released last week, prevents Nicaragua from extending its continental shelf beyond the 200 nautical miles that delimit its maritime border with Colombia.

This prevents the archipelago of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina from being within the limits of Nicaragua’s maritime border and confirms the limits already established in November 2012, when sovereignty over these islands was granted to Colombia, although it was forced to cede almost 75 thousand kilometers from the Caribbean Sea to the Central American country.

On Twitter, the hashtag #PetroBarbie quickly became a trend, where users not only shared the deleted video on their official accounts, but many labeled it “embarrassing” and “ridiculous”.

Also on other social networks, such as TikTok, the video continues to circulate, in addition to the reactions of users who criticize the parallel of the celebration of Independence Day with the Barbie movie.

“The Petro Barbie thing is not only shameful and an offense to a national celebration, but another incoherence of Petrism. They say they hate evil capitalism and look at them, posing as Barbies. Is it a strategy to hide the disaster and the massacres that are taking place?”, pointed out the opposition party Movement of National Salvation.