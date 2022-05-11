A few days before the first round of the presidential elections in Colombia, candidates finalize details in their campaigns to seek electoral success.

On the flank of Gustavo Petro, the leader of the Historical Pact, one of his most recent bets has to do with sports. All on behalf of a deck of great figures from different disciplines who formalized their support for their campaign at a recent event.

(Don’t stop reading: James Rodríguez talks about Colombia’s next coach: ‘I hope they are wise’).

The athletes who support Petro

Gustavo Petro with Adolfo the ‘Train’ Valencia. Photo: Gustavo Petro Campaign

Willington Ortizex-soccer player

Adolfo the ‘Train’ Valenciaex-soccer player

Manuel RinconFormer professional soccer player and brother of Freddy Rincón.

Luis Chicanero Mendozaformer boxing champion.

Fidel Bassaformer boxing champion.

Jairus Correaformer world champion in athletics.

Angie OrjuelaOlympic athlete.

Oscar FigueroaOlympic medalist.

Maria Isabel UrrutiaOlympic medalist.

Andrea Garzonindoor soccer player.

Uvaldina Valoyesweightlifter

Norfalia Carabaliformer athlete

(Be sure to read: Luis Díaz: see the play with Liverpool in which he walked the pitch in 10 seconds).

The glories of sport decide their support for the Change for Life campaign. Maria Isabel Urrutia, the Valencia train, Willington Ortiz, Fidel Bassa, Pacho Rodriguez, Jacinto Benavente, Manuel Rincón, Chicanero Mendoza, Oscar Figueroa, Andeea Garzón, Jairo Correa, Angie Orjuela pic.twitter.com/CyxyHrVyEl – Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) May 10, 2022

SPORTS