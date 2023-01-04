The Chilean Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this Wednesday that the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petrowill visit Chile between next Sunday and Tuesday of the following week on an official visit focused on promoting bilateral relations and socioeconomic cooperation, as well as political analysis of the region, where progressive governments have flourished.

Both leaders will also address trade relations, the fight against the climate crisis, the different regional forums in which they participate, the feminist agenda and the migration crisis that is shaking South America, among other various issues of mutual interest, diplomatic sources explained to EFE.

“We are going to have an official visit from President Petro next week. He will meet with our president and with the different powers of the State, with an economic agenda and also on those issues that concern us such as climate change.Chilean Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola said from the La Moneda presidential palace.

The establishment of left-wing governments in Colombia and Chile ventures a time of harmony between both nations, as was already made clear during the Petro possession ceremony last August in Colombia, which was attended by the Chilean president.

Boric, who won the presidential elections in December 2021 and arrived at the La Moneda Palace in March of last year, even expressed his support for Petro during the electoral campaign that led the progressive leader to the Presidency of the Andean country.

In Bogotá, and after the change of command, both leaders already held a bilateral meeting in which, according to diplomatic sources, they addressed issues such as the future of the Andean Community of Nations and the strengthening of ties within the framework of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

They also discussed the exchange of natural resources in search of decarbonization, the integration of the electricity grid, and common ways to combat organized crime in Latin America.

EFE