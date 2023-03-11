Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Gustavo Petro will make his first official trip to Europe on May 3

March 11, 2023
Gustavo Petro will make his first official trip to Europe on May 3


close

Spanish President Pedro SÃ¡nchez and Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

Spanish President Pedro SÃ¡nchez and Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

Photo:

MAURICIO MORENO WEATHER

Spanish President Pedro Sánchez and Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

The Colombian president will travel to Spain, a country accompanying the peace process with the ELN.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro, plans to travel to Spain on May 3, in what would be his first official visit to a European countryas confirmed to EFE by official sources this Friday.

Last August it was the head of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, who visited Colombia and offered Spain as the setting for dialogue that would allow the country to achieve definitive peace.

Mexico, together with Venezuela, Chile, Norway and Brazil are guarantors of the peace talks between the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (ELN), while Sweden, Germany, Switzerland and Spain act as accompanying countries.

Likewise, the King of Spain, Felipe VI, attended last August the Petro takeover.

The visit of the Colombian president to Madrid will be after the Ibero-American Summit of Santo Domingoon March 24 and 25, and at a time when Spain and the European Union (EU) want to relaunch relations with Latin America.

Precisely, Spain will play the second half of the year the EU presidencywhich will begin with a summit between the European Union and Latin America in Brussels in mid-July.

EFE

