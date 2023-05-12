The relationship between President Gustavo Petro and a large sector of retired men from the public force is going through its worst moment since the government took office in August of last year. “Why are they conspiring for a coup? Because they are terrified that we end impunity, ”the Colombian president wrote on his Twitter account this Thursday after sharing an interview with retired Colonel John Marulanda on W Radio. In it, the former director of the Association of Retired Officers of the Colombian Military Forces (Acore) said, in reference to the Peruvian political crisis, that there “the reserves were successful in managing to oust a corrupt president.” He was referring to former left-wing president Pedro Castillo, who failed in his self-coup attempt last year, and whom Petro has defended several times. “Here, we are going to try to do our best to oust a guy who was a guerrilla,” added Marulanda. With that last sentence he set off all the alarms.

Since Petro came to power last year, there has been a fear that the military will not accept a four-year government in the hands of a former guerrilla, the first time this has happened in the country. So far, they have accepted it. Colombia recurrently prides itself on being the most stable democracy on the continent, along with the United States, and has not had a coup in decades (if you count the short dictatorship of General Rojas Pinilla in 1953). During the government of former liberal president Ernesto Samper (1994-1998), there was talk several times about noise of saberssomething that never happened. Petro, on his side, has managed to maintain a cordial relationship with the active Armed Forces in these 10 months of Government, even after appointing the renowned anti-corruption investigator Iván Velásquez as Defense Minister. But his relationship has been much less fluid with the retired forces.

Following Marulanda’s statements, Petro warned on Twitter of a possible coup, although the pronouncement was not from someone who is active in the Colombian Armed Forces. The head of her office in the Presidency, Laura Sarabia, also denounced the statements clarifying that the democratic nature of the public force should not be questioned. “Disagreeing with the government is very different from inciting a coup. And for someone from the reserve to make that call is not only aggravating, it’s a disgrace to the uniform he once wore. The democratic tradition of our Forces should NEVER be questioned, ”she said on her Twitter account.

However, as reported by the W Radio station, Marulanda then reversed. “I correct what was said. It is not about defenestrating President Gustavo Petro how Peruvian President Pedro Castillo was deposed from office”, he clarified. Correction that came too late. The fire was already lit.

The interview with Marulanda occurred after hundreds of retired Armed Forces men demonstrated in the Plaza de Bolívar on Wednesday. There they shouted “Get out Petro!” several times, and they carried banners that spoke of “progressive contempt” for the security forces. In these types of demonstrations, there is always the question of how much those political positions against the president are aligned or not with the active forces. The latter cannot legally get involved in political demonstrations, parties, or vote, while retirees can. And since the government of former President Álvaro Uribe (2002-2010) the retirees have been great allies of Uribismo, the greatest critics of Petrismo.

