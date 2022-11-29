The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, did not call for “the Colombian people” to force the resignation of the president of that country, Gustavo Petro, at the opening of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the video that affirms so has the subtitles manipulated.

Users on social networks share a nearly two-minute recording in which the Qatari president allegedly addresses Colombian citizens to denounce, according to the Spanish subtitles, that Petro “stole the elections” and that the population has to force him “to give up”.

The attack on Petro would have occurred during the opening of the World Cup on November 20, at the stadium Al Bait in Al Khor (Qatar). “His Royal Highness of him, the

Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, had to dedicate a few words in his speech at the opening of the Soccer World Cup 2022 to the illegitimate one who usurps the presidency in Colombia”, affirms a Facebook account, in a publication that received hundreds of interactions.

But a search for keywords such as “emir” AND “inauguration” AND “colombia” in Google shows that no media echoed an alleged criticism of the Qatari president of Petro and his government, and in fact his inaugural speech highlighted the value of human diversity.

“I say to the whole world, welcome to Doha. We have worked hard with many people to make this competition a success. We have invested to work for the good

of humanity. People come together, regardless of their ethnicity, their religion, their orientation and their nationality here in Qatar and behind the screens of all the continents of the world,” the president said in his brief speech, as reported.

In the statement from the official website of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the conciliatory words of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also stand out.

“How nice it is that people put aside what separates them to celebrate their diversity and what unites them at the same time,” said the emir.

The Al Arabiya media, based in Dubai, published a video that reproduces parts of the president’s speech translated into English, which shows that at no time did he mention the Latin American country.

The Brazilian verification medium Lupa, a member of the International Fact-checking Network (IFCN) to which EFE Verifica also belongs, denied another similar montage in which the subtitles attributed to the emir accusations that in Brazil had occurred

fraud in the presidential elections.

