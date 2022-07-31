Sunday, July 31, 2022
Gustavo Petro: the message of congratulations to the Colombian women’s team

July 31, 2022
Petro possession

Petro possession

Petro’s Possession

The president-elect was no stranger to the team’s great performance.

The popular support that the Colombian National Team has received for its performance in the Copa América Femenina has been immense. The reactions and congratulations for the tricolor players have come from all sides. One of those who sent his message of support was the president-elect Gustavo Petro.

See also  Edwin Cardona was injured with Racing and would not be summoned with Colombia

‘Congratulations to Colombian women’s football’

Colombian women's team

The Colombian Women’s National Team receives the medals for its runner-up in the Copa América.

Photo:

Mauricio Duenas. Eph

The elected president spoke through his social networks.

“Very good players. Congratulations to Colombian women’s football”he pointed.

It should be remembered that it is not the first time that the politician has manifested himself around the women’s team.

Recently, about the realization of the Women’s League, also on his Twitter account “One of the first tasks of the Ministry of Sport is to ensure that the women’s soccer league is constituted”.

