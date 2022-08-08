In his inaugural speech as the country’s president, the former senator promised to send Congress a fair tax reform

Former senator Gustavo Petro took office this Sunday (7.Jul.2022) as the new president of Colombia. He is the first left-wing politician to command the country.

Environmental activist and former maid Francia Márquez has assumed the vice-presidency. She will be the first Afro-Colombian woman to hold the position.

The oath was taken by the President of the Senate, Roy Barreras, in front of 100,000 people who crowded Plaza Bolivar, in the capital Bogotá. Foreign authorities, such as King Felipe VI of Spain, attended the ceremony.

In his speech, Petro stated that he will make a peaceful government, to end “with 6 decades of violence and armed conflict”.

The president also highlighted that the anti-drug policy needs changes. “It is time for a new international convention that accepts that the war on drugs has failed. That left 1 million Latin Americans murdered during these 40 years”declared.

Petro said he will propose to Congress a fair tax reform in which part of the money of the richest is used to pay for the education of children and young people.