The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, has decided by surprise this Monday to relieve Alejandro Gaviria as Minister of Education in the first Cabinet crisis in the semester he has been in power. Gaviria, a renowned economist who was Minister of Health in the Government of Juan Manuel Santos, has not hidden his objections to the health reform project promoted by Minister Carolina Corcho. The Ministers of Culture, Patricia Ariza, and of Sports, María Isabel Urrutia, will also leave their posts, Petro announced in a presidential address accompanied by the rest of his Cabinet.

“I appreciate the services provided by Ministers Alejandro Gaviria, María Isabel Urrutia and Patricia Ariza, with their contributions they have contributed to enriching the debate and initiating the changes for which the country voted. And I invite you to help us build this social pact from wherever you are, ”concluded the message from the president. “We are at a decisive moment for our reforms and we need more cohesion and determination,” he said just before announcing the departures.

News in development…

