| Photo: Marcos Garcia Tosi

Gustavo Petro was sworn in on Sunday as Colombia’s first left-wing head of government, in front of a crowd of supporters in Plaza de Bolívar, in Bogotá.

“I promise to God and I promise to the people to faithfully comply with the Constitution and the laws of Colombia,” said the elected official in June of this year, after a second-round victory over businessman Rodolfo Hernández.

The presidential sash was placed on Petro by Senator María José Pizarro, daughter of Carlos Pizarro, who was a companion of the now president in the guerrilla Movement 19 de Abril (M-19). Pizzarro was assassinated in 1990, when he was leading the vote in the presidential race. Petro also wore a “Peace Dove” brooch, which symbolizes one of the main actions intended by the government, to achieve “total peace” in Colombia.

As a first act, already sworn in, the president ordered that the Sword of Simón Bolívar, symbol of the guerrilla struggle in Colombia, be taken to the ceremony site. Hours earlier, Petro’s wish had not been granted by the country’s then president, Iván Duque.

The Sword of Bolívar was stolen in 1974 from the Quinta de Bolívar museum, in downtown Bogotá, by the guerrilla to which Gustavo Petro belonged, being returned after his demobilization. “This sword has so much history, and today one more will be added: why it took so long to be brought to this square”, said Petro.