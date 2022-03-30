The Colombian National Team will not be in Qatar 2022. Despite the calculations and the hope that a ‘miracle’ would happen, Reinaldo Rueda’s team did not reach the playoff zone.

Among the multiple reactions of the fans of the “tricolor” – many of bewilderment about the performance in the qualifying rounds – are those of the presidential candidates, who aspire to reach the House of Nariño to succeed Iván Duque.

The candidate of the Historical Pact, Gustavo Petro, was one of the first to speak out through his social networks. In a trill, described by some as controversial, the current senator said that the coach should be changed.

“We must resume the Pekerman process in Colombian soccer,” he wrote.

Thus, more comments emerged from Internet users as a sign of support for the former National Team coach, who now commands Venezuela.

Ingrid Betancourt, the candidate of the revived Oxygen Green party, showed her joy in the last match of the qualifiers. In fact, prior to the start of the 90 minutes, he said that he was “with the shirt on.”

In addition, he uploaded a video in which he is seen celebrating the goal scored by James Rodríguez. “What joy each goal of our @FCFSeleccionCol gives us. Let’s go for more!” He trilled.

However, Betancourt has not spoken after the elimination of the Colombians.

John Milton Rodríguez, candidate for the Colombia Justa Libres partydid something similar to Betancourt, as he celebrated James’ goal and wrote that the team “does not give up.”

With the new results, Rodríguez has not trilled anything else.

Federico Gutierrez, Sergio Fajardo and Enrique Gomez They have not commented on the performance of the Colombian National Team in its last match, with which it said goodbye forever to Qatar 2022.

