Gustavo Petro: ‘pullita’ to the extreme right in tribute to the Colombian National Team

The Colombian Women’s U-17 National Team He arrived this Wednesday around half past eight at the Casa de Nariño to receive a tribute from the government of Gustavo Petro.

At first, the president presented the awards to the runners-up. Each received a check for 25 million pesos.

Then, Gabriela Rodríguez, the team’s ’10’, thanked the Government and the Colombian Football Federation for their support.

“We hope to continue making history,” he said.

Later, the president began ‘calling list’. At that point, it came a ‘pullita’ to “the extreme right”.

(In detail: Colombia under-17 team: follow LIVE the tribute to the world runners-up).

‘That is not right…’

Petro assured that strict control must be carried out on the border so that there are no illegal economies.

At the time of naming the players, the president made a striking comment by mentioning the name of Sofía Patiño.

“Extreme……”, he said about Patiño’s position.



“That is not right”, he finished between laughs.

Francia Márquez, the vice president, and María Isabel Urrutia, Minister of Sports, also let their smiles be seen after the comment.

SPORTS

More sports news