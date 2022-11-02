Thursday, November 3, 2022
Gustavo Petro: ‘pullita’ to the extreme right in tribute to the Colombian National Team

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 2, 2022
in Sports
President Petro receives the Colombian U-17 Women’s Soccer Team

The president “took advantage” and left a unique “political message” in the tribute to the warriors.

The Colombian Women’s U-17 National Team He arrived this Wednesday around half past eight at the Casa de Nariño to receive a tribute from the government of Gustavo Petro.

At first, the president presented the awards to the runners-up. Each received a check for 25 million pesos.

Then, Gabriela Rodríguez, the team’s ’10’, thanked the Government and the Colombian Football Federation for their support.

“We hope to continue making history,” he said.

Later, the president began ‘calling list’. At that point, it came a ‘pullita’ to “the extreme right”.

‘That is not right…’

Petro assured that strict control must be carried out on the border so that there are no illegal economies.

At the time of naming the players, the president made a striking comment by mentioning the name of Sofía Patiño.

“Extreme……”, he said about Patiño’s position.

“That is not right”, he finished between laughs.

Francia Márquez, the vice president, and María Isabel Urrutia, Minister of Sports, also let their smiles be seen after the comment.

SPORTS

keep going down
