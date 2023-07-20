The latest sentence of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for the border dispute between Colombia and Nicaragua has given a new opportunity to both countries to reach an agreement. The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, has announced this Thursday that his Administration will request a dialogue with the Government of Daniel Ortega, which had already expressed its willingness to get closer on Wednesday. “We will talk with Ortega about how we can ensure that the peoples of the Caribbean, the indigenous peoples, can have the right to fish without being disturbed,” Petro declared during a speech he gave from the island of San Andrés itself as part of the celebrations for Independence Day.

Four root organizations had alerted last Thursday that their problems did not end with the ruling that the ICJ issued that day and that denied Nicaragua its claim to extend its continental shelf. In a statement, they had asked Colombia to create a rapprochement commission with Nicaragua to resolve cross-border problems that go beyond the new sentence. “We hope that the borders between states do not continue to be placed above the needs of the original peoples who inhabit the land and sea in question,” they stressed.

The territory inhabited by this community of fishermen, of Afro-Caribbean origin, is fragmented. An ICJ ruling in 2012 ratified Colombia’s sovereignty over the San Andrés y Providencia archipelago, but granted Nicaragua 72,000 square kilometers of surrounding seas. Since then, the Raizales denounce that they have difficulties fishing in areas that historically belonged to them and that are now under the jurisdiction of the Central American country. In 2022, another ruling declared that Bogotá had violated Managua’s sovereign rights by maintaining fishing and patrol activities in waters that were now Nicaraguan. The Court asked the two countries to reach an agreement to resolve their territorial disputes and avoid constant incidents at sea.

An agreement seemed impossible for years, due to a lack of political will in both countries. However, Ortega announced on Wednesday his willingness to enter into a dialogue with the government of Gustavo Petro. “If the Court has already ruled in their favor [la semana pasada] and the Court has already ruled in our favor [en 2012]we already have the way out to find a way to translate this into an agreement, decree”, he declared during a speech for the anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution in 1979. Ortega, who has promised to abide by the new ruling, believes that the new balance in the balance generates an incentive to negotiate: “I tell Petro to abide by the ruling that benefited us, we are left one by one”.

The Colombian president has assured in his speech that he will negotiate and that he will also promote a “confederation of the Anglophone peoples of the Caribbean”, something that the Raizales also requested last Thursday. “[Queremos que] can communicate with each other without barriers, that the grandparents of the Mosquitia coast [en Nicaragua] they can see their grandchildren in San Andrés, or in Honduras or in Panama,” he said. According to him, it is important to recognize that “there is a people with its own identity” and that the Caribbean is a diverse cultural unit. “[La región] He speaks different languages, but he has a common origin, a common music, a common sensibility. These people have the right to connect, to organize,” he added.

Petro also commented that he has already discussed the issue with the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley. However, the challenges of a negotiation are not minor: Colombia has never had a favorable political climate for negotiation and Nicaragua has not, until now, made any commitments after its judicial victories in the ICJ. Former Colombian President Iván Duque warned last Thursday that celebrating the new ruling should not mean accepting the previous two. “The limits of the homeland can only be modified by a treaty ratified by Congress. Not an inch of territory should be given up,” he wrote on Twitter.

The presidential speech has marked a counterpoint to the strategies of previous administrations. “A great defeat was looming until this government arrived. What made us win this time was the recognition of the Raizal people”, assured Petro. According to the president, it was key that the defense team before The Hague included figures such as Elizabeth Taylor from the island, co-agent and current deputy minister for Multilateral Affairs. Likewise, he criticized the Government of Juan Manuel Santos for the strategy of withdrawing Colombia from the ICJ in 2012, after the first adverse ruling. “The illustrious lawyers forgot that the Pact of Bogotá continued to have jurisdiction [hasta un año después]”, he ironized.

